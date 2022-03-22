Derek Carr Blocks Out Negativity While Optimism Soars

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr blocks out all social media negativity and surrounds himself with optimism.

This isn’t the first time Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has spoken about blocking out social media negativity.

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback recently made a statement about blocking obscene fans and reporters who unfairly criticize him through his social media.

“Since some of y'all are sensitive I will remind you that I only want people who encourage, speak life into me & uplift me to have a voice in my life, so if you're blocked you probably acted like a clown for clout. I still love you all, but I don't have time for your negativity,” Carr saisd over his Twitter account.

Instead of listening to the negativity, Carr is surrounding himself with people who encourage him to work harder and do better things on and off the football field.

Despite the troubles the organization went through last season, Carr carried his team on his back and went out to pass for 4,804 yards, recording 23 touchdowns with 14 interceptions, and leading the Silver and Black back into the playoffs.

While we live in a society where social media has become part of the routine, it is fascinating how people living in the relative shadows think that people in the public eye have as much right to block them, as they do to speak.

There is nothing Carr can do about the vocal, albeit a minority of the fan base that isn't going to like him no matter what he does. Their right to speak doesn't mean Carr has to listen.

A new season approaches, and Raider Nation is already feeling the optimism for the next season.

The team has already made plenty of noise in free agency by bringing in Carr’s former college teammate and arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers, and signing free agent sack master Chandler Jones.

Yet, in the process of free agency, some fans still wanted Carr out of Las Vegas.

Like it or not, Carr will be leading the way as he always does and with the new management supporting him all the way. If you are a Raider, then Derek Carr is your quarterback.

Carr does not need fans and critics to speak negatively of him or the Raiders, especially when the franchise is trying to bring a championship to Sin City.

Social media has been a fairly open platform for expressing one’s emotions and criticism.

Carr understands that social media has created a platform for people to talk negatively of others, but that hasn’t stopped him from taking action.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter