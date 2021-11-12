Life Has Matured WR DeSean Jackson

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson reflects on his early mistakes, and how he won't repeat them.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson has matured in life and in the game of football.

The 14-year-veteran has been in the league long enough to learn from his mistakes.

“I think back then I used to make crazy decisions. I wasn't as smart and I just have -- I wasn't smart, but I wasn't as smart as I am now,” said Jackson, who signed with the Raiders on Sunday.

Early in his career, his mistakes overshadowed his deep threat and explosive plays on kick returns.

“I've lived a lot, I have two kids. This obviously made me grow up a lot and just really knowing the right from the wrongs. Just going out there every time you get an opportunity to play this game, you know this is such a privilege,” Jackson added.

Younger players might take it for granted, but experience has shown the darker sides of recognition in the league. Injuries have shown Jackson that all that greatness can go away in a second.

“It could be a snap or a finger and it could be done, so knowing that every time I get a chance to come to work and still be able to play professional football and have a job, you got to take pride in that,” Jackson said.

Jackson knows he made some dumb decisions when he was younger, and at this point of his career, he can not allow those things to happen again.

Everything he does on and off the field is being looked at by a microscope, so making the right decisions is very important to him, every time he comes to work.

