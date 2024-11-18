Despite Loss, Disrespected Defender Continues to Shine for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are now 2-8 after a 34-19 defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins.
The Raiders are a half-game out of having the worst record in the NFL, which would land them the No. 4 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft if the season ended today.
Many things have gone wrong for Coach Antonio Pierce in his first season as the full-time head coach. The Raiders hoped he could recapture the magic he found in the second half of the 2023 season when he took over as the interim, but that has not been the case.
However, despite things going poorly for the Silver and Black, one player has been consistently great week in and week out: linebacker Robert Spillane.
When looking at the Raiders’ defense, all eyes are always on defensive end Maxx Crosby, and for good reason. However, many offensive coordinators are now circling No. 41 on their game plans, knowing this underrated middle linebacker can wreck whatever they want to do.
Spillane finished Sunday’s game with 11 tackles, leading the way for the Raiders. Spillane has been everywhere for the Silver and Black in 2024, building on what was a career season in 2023.
The Raiders’ middle linebacker was everywhere on Sunday afternoon, doing the best he could to manage the Dolphins’ speed.
Spillane now has 86 total tackles and posted his seventh game of the season with double-digit tackles. If there is a play to be made, and Crosby is not making it, Spillane is.
The Raiders have Spillane on a two-year, $7 million contract, one of the biggest steals in the NFL. Spillane hits free agency at the end of the season, and it almost feels like a foregone conclusion that he will be a major priority for the team to re-sign him.
It is hard to overstate what Spillane has meant to this Raiders’ defense in his two years in Las Vegas. He has been such a consistent presence in the middle of the defense, owning the green dot.
The Raiders may not win too many more games in 2024, but Spillane should continue to make plays and post major numbers. Las Vegas should do the smart thing and make him a key figure of the defense for years to come.
