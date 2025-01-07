Despite Woes, Raiders Showed Something Special About Organization
The Las Vegas 2024-2025 season did not go as expected. The Raiders dealt with a lot of downs this season. It did not help that the season was full of injuries to key players. The Silver and Black were behind the eight ball from beginning to end. Even at that, head coach Antonio Pierce and his coaching staff never made an excuse.
This Raider team even with all the injuries, fought hard all season. They were a roster full of young talent and they got better each week. The staff did a great job of preparing them for a battle and putting them in a position to be successful each week. They played hard all season and showed a rare trait that you do not see teams have often.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about a special trait that this Raiders team had this season on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"This is too good of a football team to be 4-13 when it comes to talent on the roster," said Carpenter. "Now you cannot talk about this season and not talk about injuries, that is not fair. But you also cannot talk about this season and not talk about blunders ... This Raider team should be angry today ... Patrick Graham has been amazing since he put on the Silver and Black."
"The people who are part of this organization tonight and they are not angry, mad, bothered, ticked off, you do not want them here ... You got really good players that I believe, they have not told me this it is based on years of experience ... There are going to be really good players here not that are going to really ask themselves do I want to be here. Not because they disrespect the franchise, not because they disrespect the players."
"I am telling you this in decades of doing what I do for a living. It is rare. I know it should not be, but it is ... You want players when you are 4-12, they are fighting. And these guys fought. You want players that when their backs are against the wall, there is no quit. There are good players on this roster."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE