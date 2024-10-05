Did the Raiders Learn from Previous Missed Opportunity?
After beating the Cleveland Browns while both teams were shorthanded, the Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to string together two wins in a row.
This will be their second chance to do so since they took the field against the Carolina Panthers in the home opener. The Raiders embarrassingly lost that game, as they came out with no energy or urgency against a Panthers team they could have beaten had they been prepared.
Had the Raiders won that game, they would be on a three-game winning streak right now with a chance to win a fourth consecutive game by beating an AFC West opponent.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce believes the team has learned from their home loss to the Panthers and plans to take a different approach this time.
"Yeah, obviously, we can't come out flat,” Pierce said. “Got to have energy. We've got to have poise. Playing on the road, so you're going to have to deal with the crowd. I think it's important that we get off to a fast start, and, again, you got to protect the football, penalties, things of that nature.”
“But we've talked about that at length this week. It's things that we need to do better as we come off wins. And it's about being consistent. Again, we talk about the highs and the lows, but just being that team that showed up this past Sunday again this Sunday."
The Raiders defense contained the league’s reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, on the road in Week 2 but let quarterback Andy Dalton throw for over 300 yards and finish with nearly a 124 passer rating. Dalton’s successful outing against what most considered a respectable defense started from the first drive. Dalton and the Panthers’ offense moved down the field with hardly any resistance from the Raiders’ defense.
Raiders defensive back Nate Hobbs noted that the team's practice before the Panthers game was completely different from its practice this week in preparation for the Broncos. Hobbs said having a productive first practice makes for a successful week of practice.
“I feel like the way we attacked the Wednesday we played the Panthers; I don’t think is the way we attacked the Wednesday we play the Broncos,” Hobbs said. “It starts with the first day of preparation. It leads through Thursday to Friday and Saturday. Just setting the tone.”
The Raiders have a chance to go on a run, but they must take care of business this Sunday in Denver. With a win over the Broncos and winnable games over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams, and the Cincinnati Bengals, the Raiders must win on Sunday for multiple reasons.
