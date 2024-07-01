Disrespect of Raiders DC Patrick Graham is Absurd
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most underrated defensive coordinators in the league in Patrick Graham.
A coordinator who was a head coaching candidate for multiple clubs this offseason, was one of the few coaches that has lasted on Las Vegas staff through the former and current regime. And there's a reason for that.
Graham's defense finished last season as one of the best in the NFL. The unit was a bright spot on a team that had been looking to find its footing after a mid-season coaching turnover.
And here's the main thing: it just got even better.
The addition of Christian Wilkins on a defensive line that already has arguably the best pass rusher in the league in Maxx Crosby, as well as a rising Malcolm Koonce and a fully healthy second-year Tyree Wilson, makes that unit, alone, one of the best in the league.
Then you consider the linebacker room that is led by Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane -- a Pro-Bowl-caliber linebacker -- who each come off career seasons. That pair guiding a room that includes Luke Masterson and highly touted rookie Tommy Eichenberg will not be one to be overlooked.
In the secondary, there wasn't a whole lot of improvement outside of the draft, but it's a unit that is capable of thriving with the pieces it already has. Continuity will be its strength.
Despite all this, Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker did not include Coach Graham on his list of "8 coordinators who could make headlines during the 2024 NFL season."
With all the coaching changes throughout the league, it's fair that Graham has flown under the radar, but when discussing coaches who could have big 2024 seasons ahead of them, his name has to be mentioned.
Graham is in his third season as Las Vegas' defensive coordinator. He had previously held the same role for two years with the New York Giants and one with the Miami Dolphins.
