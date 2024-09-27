DJ Glaze's Productive Game Against Panthers a Good Sign for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders invested heavily in their offensive line through this year’s NFL Draft. The Silver and Black used drafted tight end Brock Bowers in the first round.
Then, they used two of their next three draft picks on the offensive line. After entering the draft with only a few offensive linemen, the Raiders felt they were set on the offensive line between the draft and free agency.
One of the offensive linemen the Raiders walked away from the draft with was DJ Glaze. While many draft experts felt the Raiders drafted Glaze too high, the Raiders felt confident in their decision. Three games into the season, their decision to draft Glaze was wise, as he performed admirably in the absence of offensive lineman Thayer Munford Jr.
"I thought he did a great job,” Getsy said. “I mean, for a young guy, again, we're fortunate. Jackson [Powers-Johnson] went in there, too, and as a young guy. And then you've got Brock [Bowers], you've got a lot of young guys that are going in that are confident in doing what they're doing. So, they're prepared. And then the second part of it's not too big for him. I think that's cool.
“The poise and composure that those young guys are showing are really cool. And I think we're looking forward to continuing to grow all that stuff for all those guys. But speaking on DJ [Glaze] in particular, I thought just being able to go in there and handle that situation on the whim like he did and play as much as he had to play and have the whole game plan at his hands. It's not like we just said, 'Hey, this is your series, and you got these plays, and you're good, right?' So, he had to handle it all, and he did a really nice job."
The Raiders offense still needs much improvement if it hopes to make this season as productive as many believed it could be. It will be up to Getsy, Glaze and the rest of the offensive line to protect quarterback Gardner Minshew II, open up the running lanes for the Raiders' running backs, and get the offense on the right track.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.