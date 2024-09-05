Do the Raiders Need to Humble Chiefs' Kelce After Latest Comments?
The Las Vegas Raiders are built to stop the Kansas City Chiefs.
That is the goal, at least. Head Coach Antonio Pierce wants to build on defense, physicality, and a punishing, balanced offensive attack. The Chiefs are two-time reigning Super Bowl champions. They are looking to three-peat. They are also all over the headlines.
If it's not Taylor Swift stirring the NFL into a frenzy (positively or negatively), it's a blistering spotlight on All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. Generational, MVP-winning Patrick Mahomes seems to be third in that triumvirate's hierarchy when it comes to the sheer amount of headlines he has generated.
Recently, Kelce had a statement for the fans, per The Spun's Chris Rosvoglou.
"The best is yet to come," Kelce said.
Whether that is a reference to his playing career or his off-field publicity, who knows. Rosvoglou thinks it is the latter.
"Off the field, Kelce has been doing very well for himself to say the least," Rosvoglou wrote. "He has put himself in position to become a Hollywood star once he retires. Earlier this year, Kelce landed a role on FX horror series 'Grotesquerie.' While details about his involvement are still unclear, he will also appear in the "Happy Gilmore" sequel for Netflix. Of course, we can't forget about Kelce's podcast, 'New Heights.' He signed a deal with Amazon’s Wondery that's worth more than $100 million, according to Variety."
The Raiders have the Chiefs circled on the calendar so many times, the marker must be worn dry. The Silver and Black wants to replicate what it did to the Chiefs on Christmas Day last season, a 20-14 triumph.
"We got our a-- beat by the f-----g Raiders on Christmas," Kelce said on a podcast this summer. "F-----g ruined Christmas, motherf-----s. [Antonio Pierce], he had those dudes were ready to brawl out there on the field. One hundred percent man. And I love that s--t. I was like, man if we play with that kind of edge, or that kind of toughness, that kind of like don't f--k with us mentality, we won't be stopped. And it just kind of ended up like that. But that Raiders game was definitely a turning point."
If the Chiefs continue to lose focus, the Raiders' chances of recreating that victory are even better.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.