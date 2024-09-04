Does Minshew Give Raiders Advantage vs. Chargers?
The Las Vegas Raiders will send Gardner Minshew II out as their starting quarterback against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Minshew won the starting job over Aidan O’Connell, who started 10 games for the Raiders in his rookie season. He started both games against the Chargers last season, splitting the series.
O’Connell’s first-ever start came against the Chargers last season. While there were obvious rookie moments and lots of jitters, O’Connell played well and kept the Raiders in the game before they ultimately lost.
His next start against the Chargers came after he settled into the offense. He settled in so much that the Raiders scored a franchise-record of 63 points in a blowout victory.
The Raiders’ early-season loss to the Chargers in 2023 was part of a first-half struggle. They must avoid that kind of performance again to get closer to the postseason.
Does starting a more experienced quarterback in Minshew give the Raiders an advantage against the Chargers?
The Raiders came close to beating the Chargers last year, but a few turnovers from O’Connell ultimately doomed them. Minshew takes care of the football better than a rookie in his first career start, so he could mitigate some of those turnovers.
Minshew is also more likely to push the ball down the field, trying to make a big play, so that element of his game could result in more points on the board early in the season.
Minshew has faced the Chargers twice in his career. He has lost both times, throwing for 335 yards and three touchdowns.
Obviously, this is a much different Chargers team, and this Raiders team is better than the Jacksonville Jaguars teams Minshew played on in those days.
The Chargers' new defensive coordinator is Jesse Minter, who came from the college ranks. There could be an adjustment period to a new system early on, something Minshew could take advantage of.
O’Connell was much better in his second start against the Chargers, but the Raiders cannot afford to get off to a bad start like they did last season.
They must get off on the right foot against their AFC West rivals, starting in Week 1 against the Chargers.
Minshew’s experience could help the Raiders get off to a better start and help them return to the playoffs.
