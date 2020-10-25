Las Vegas Raiders Elevate David Irving, Dylan Mabin

The Raiders are bringing reinforcements on defense. They announced the activation of defensive end David Irving and cornerback Dylan Mabin to the active squad for their week seven matchup against the Bucs.

Having Maliek Collins questionable for this Sunday raises concerns about the Raiders defensive line's depth and why they brought up Irving to the main roster.

After clearing all the COVID-19 protocols, the 27-year-old pass rusher isn't expected to start but can be very well taking snaps behind Maurice Hurst and Kendal Vickers.

Irving, who has not played an NFL game since 2018, looks good enough for the coaches to have him contribute and make his return to the NFL this Sunday.

Mabin's activation comes in as fellow cornerback Keisean Nixon was listed as out for this Sunday's game.

So it only makes more sense for the Raiders to activate another defensive back on the roster and contribute if needed on defense and/or special teams.

Mabin may have his first appearance for the Raiders this season after spending time on the practice squad this season.

The Raiders signed the young cornerback as an undrafted free agent in May 2019, where he would also spend the majority of his career on the Raiders practice squad.

The undrafted free agent is a product of Fordham University, with the prototypical size at six-feet, 196 pounds, and excellent athleticism. With a recording speed of 4.41 on the 40-yard dash, has the Raiders coaches feeling good to keep up with the fastest receivers and come up fast on kick returns.

As both players may not be starters on defense, they can surely help the starters get a breather. Irving, who is planning on making a comeback, can evaluate his form after the game, and Mabin, who is still learning and gaining experience, will be out ready when his name is called.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday?

TV: FOX 4:25 ET/1:25 PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: None Available

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1