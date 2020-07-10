Las Vegas Raiders Coaching Staff: Edgar Bennett, Receivers

We’re all counting down the clock until football is back. Recently, I previewed this season’s upcoming matchups for the Raiders. Now, it’s time to get to know the coaches.

In this new series, we’ll profile every Raiders position coach, coordinator, and head coach. We’ll continue meeting the offensive personnel. Today, we profile wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett.

Edgar Bennett, Wide Receivers Coach

Entering his 16th season as a coach in the NFL, Edgar Bennett enters his third year with the Raiders.

Bennett is a former NFL running back, having played eight seasons for the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. During his career, he rushed for just under 4,000 yards in 1,115 carries and added 21 touchdowns. He started for the Packers in Super Bowl XXXI.

Coaching wise, Bennett served as the running backs coach, wide receivers’ coach, and offensive coordinator for the Packers before coming to the Raiders.

He also has experience in the front office, having served as Director of Player Development for the Packers from 2001-03.

A man with plenty of experience on and off the field, as a coach, Bennett has found plenty of success.

In 2018, he helped wide receiver Jordy Nelson finish second on the team with 729 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions. Bennett helped fourth-year wide receiver Seth Roberts set career highs in with receptions for 494 yards.

As a player and coach, Bennett played on teams that won 11 division titles, Super Bowl XXXI as a player and Super Bowl XLV as a running backs coach.

In Green Bay, when he became Offensive Coordinator in 2015, Bennett emphasized ball security. That season, the Packers had 17 turnovers, the fourth-fewest in the league, and the fifth-fewest in club history.

Bennett is tasked coaching 2020 first-round pick Henry Ruggs III, and the emphasis on ball security that he’s used with Raiders and the Packers is significant to help bring more wins to the team.

