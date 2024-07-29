Elite Edge Rusher Studies Raiders' Maxx Crosby's Game
Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby is now a veteran in this league, which means he is becoming a standard for the younger generation.
While that isn't shocking, what may come as a surprise is the fact that there are even veterans around the NFL studying the three-time Pro-Bowl defensive end's game.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who has been in the league two years more than Crosby, is one of them.
At the Browns' training camp last week, Garrett said Crosby, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt are all players who he watches when it comes to taking on double and triple teams. Crosby was the first he listed.
"I watch a lot of tape; not only of myself, but of others," Garrett said. "And just watching how they deal with circumstances and situations that I get put in, whether it’s a double team, chip, outside chip, wide receiver, tight end from the back field, triple teams — whatever it is, looking at how they go through their process and beating those [guys], and trying to implement that into my game however I can.
“And watching those guys definitely helps take my game to the next level because we have so many talented guys at the position. So, just trying to learn from my own mistakes, watching it day in and day out, making sure I minimize the mistakes that I make."
Garrett is already going into his eigth NFL season and continues to be one of the most dominant edge rushers in the league. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year comes off his fifth Pro Bowl appearance and third first-team All-Pro honor.
Crosby was one of Garrett's fellow candidates for the 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year award and even had better stats than the star Browns pass rusher.
For Garrett to mention Crosby as a player whose tape he watches, it says a lot about the influence the Raiders All-Pro defensive end has started to have on the rest of the league.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.