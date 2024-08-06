Entering His Second Season with the Raiders, WR Jakobi Meyers Remains 'The Ultimate Pro'
Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels made his fair share of mistakes while leading the team.
However, he also made multiple solid additions that have greatly benefitted the Raiders. One of those signings was veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who joined the Raiders last offseason. Meyers came in and quickly proved to be the right receiver to complement All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.
Meyers returns for his second season with the team and is looking to pick up where he left off last season, which saw him on pace for career highs in multiple statistical categories. He finished last season with a career-high eight receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns, his second-most targets in a season, and only 60 yards short of his career-high yards in a season. New Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy likes what he has seen from Meyers in their first offseason together.
“Yeah, just the ultimate pro,” Getsy said of the veteran wide receiver. “So smart, so savvy, the toughness part of it. Like, we can move him around and put him wherever we want to, and he can handle all that. I mean, the consistency every single day, the mentality, the positive energy that he brings to the whole group. I mean, just a stud."
In his first season with the Raiders, Meyers finished with the second-most catches he has had in a season. He likely would have reached a career-high in catches had he not missed a game and if the Raiders did not have to get the ball to Adams and running back Josh Jacobs as much last season to sustain the offense.
With Jacobs gone, the Raiders having more offensive weapons for opposing defenses to worry about, and a new offensive system, the upcoming season could very well be the best season of Meyers’ career. If that were to happen, it would arguably be as impressive as him leading the New England Patriots in receiving for three consecutive seasons, with Mac Jones and Cam Newton at the end of his career throwing him the ball. This season, Meyers has the chance to solidify himself as one of the best No. 2 receivers in the league.
