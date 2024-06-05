Epps, Moehrig, Rest of Raiders Safeties Learning All They Can This Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders have a young and talented defensive backfield, one of the youngest in the league, but their overall play last season didn’t show their youth too often.
While defenses have historically depended on their linebacker unit to make most of the defense’s calls, Raiders safeties coach Gerald Alexander believes his position group, like linebackers, requires significant communication.
Coach Alexander said, in his experience, that the safeties have a responsibility to their teammates to communicate as much as possible to help put them in the best position possible.
"100%," he said. "I think the passing game being such a significant part of our game, and the safeties have always been kind of primary communicators in a lot of the defenses that I've experienced because they have the most depth [on the field].
"They're the ones that are going to be able to understand the adjustments and certain communications and certain defenses that lead to different adjustments or just making their teammates aware of the possibility of certain things that they're going to do offensively and putting themselves and their teammates in positions to be able to go make plays. So, it's always one of those things that we always talk about, just to try to continue to develop, to put our guys in positions to make plays."
Safeties Trevon Moehrig and Marcus Epps were formidable duos for the Raiders last season. With many new faces joining the Raiders’ coaching staff and roster, Moehrig and Epps represent a portion of the continuity the defense returns this season.
Alexander believes the process of the Raiders' defense getting to know the new members of the coaching staff has gone well so far.
"It's huge," he said. "We're obviously learning each other. I'm new to the room, but the continuity is very important as we continue to build. Obviously, some new staff, new people in the room in regards to myself or Ricky Manning, and so the continuity with the guys for the relationships that they already have and they're continuing to build throughout this process is very important as we move forward."
