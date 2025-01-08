EXCLUSIVE: Report of Brady, Belichick Conversation True—But Not For Raiders' HC
The Las Vegas Raiders kickstarted the search for a new head coach after they fired Antonio Pierce on Monday. The Silver and Black made it clear that new minority owner and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady would have a hand in finding a new head coach for the Raiders.
On Tuesday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero dropped a bombshell on X, formerly known as Twitter; Brady had reached out to his former head coach Bill Belichick, who is now the head coach at North Carolina.
It touched off a massive conversation in the media—could Belichick and Brady seriously be reuniting? Some criticized it, others were bewildered.
However, not everything is as it seems. A source with direct knowledge of the conversation told Las Vegas Raiders On SI, "Tom and Bill had a terrific conversation in the last eight days. The further they get from having worked together, I believe both have a greater endearment of the other. Bill has taught Tom so much in his career. And Tom reached out to him seeking wisdom and thoughts on his new role. It is very fair to say the relationship is improving. But I don't believe the discussions in any way were related to Bill, becoming the head coach in Las Vegas."
The theorizing of a hypothetical Belichick return to the NFL wasn't completely unfounded. Belichick is not far from Hall of Fame coach Don Shula's all-time wins record (328) and it wasn't a secret he was looking to get back into the game. His contract buyout at North Carolina garnered attention on Day 1, too.
The buyout drops from $10 million (a price any NFL owner could easily afford) to $1 million after June 1. Given the perception that Brady is in the proverbial driver's seat for the Raiders' head coach search, and his affinity for those connected to his former team, the New England Patriots, it seemed like a bygone conclusion to most that Belichick would be considered.
While it was widely believed that Mike Vrabel to the Raiders was the possibility, many around the league believe the Patriots acting proactively to fire Jerod Mayo was to land Vrabel and he is on track to be the Patriots' head coach. On Tuesday, the Raiders put in a formal request to interview Detroit Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, as well as the Kansas City Chiefs' Steve Spagnuolo.
