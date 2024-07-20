Experience on the Bench Could Benefit Some Raider Rookies in the Long Run
The Las Vegas Raiders’ first rookie class under new General Manager Tom Telesco is ready to begin their first NFL season.
Headlined by superstar tight end Brock Bowers and interior lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, the Raiders should have a few immediate contributors from this rookie class. Bowers and Powers-Johnson are expected to play starter-level snaps.
However, only some rookies they selected will play to that level. The Raiders may have the luxury of letting their rookies learn from the bench so they can play more snaps in the future.
Let’s take a look at some of the Raiders’ rookies who won’t have to take on an immediate role.
Bowers, Powers-Johnson, and cornerback Decamerion Richardson are the Raiders who will likely see lots of action. We won’t focus on them today.
Offensive tackle DJ Glaze could earn the starting right tackle job, or he could be a swing tackle, but he likely won’t see the field for 1,000 snaps in Year 1.
Glaze can sit behind Thayer Munford and possibly Andrus Peat – if he is the backup right tackle – and learn how life as an NFL lineman works.
Glaze has some technical issues to work out about his game, so getting to sit his rookie season should benefit him. He will also have preseason reps to work on those things.
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is another rookie who shouldn’t be thrust into a crucial role for the team right away. Eichenberg is not the biggest, fastest defender, so he can spend his rookie season getting his weight up and learning how to adjust to NFL speed behind Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane.
Eichenberg should easily be able to find a role on special teams because of his tenacious pursuit of the football and his tough motor, but he won’t need to be on the field on a down-to-down basis.
Safety Trey Taylor could be the team’s third safety, but if not, he should also be an excellent special teams player who can adjust to the speed of the league. The same goes for cornerback M.J. Devonshire, who likely won’t be near the top of the depth chart.
The Raiders selected many of their rookies to be developmental pieces for the future. They are in a good spot with their roster, so these rookies shouldn’t need to be immediate contributors from day one.
