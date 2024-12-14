Falcons Star Jarrett Sounds Off on Raiders' QBs
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, unsure which quarterback they will start.
The Raiders enter this game on a nine-game losing streak, hoping to avoid extending that streak to double digits. The Falcons are on a four-game losing streak, hoping to win to keep pace in the race for the NFC South.
The Raiders may start Desmond Ridder on Monday. Ridder, who spent two seasons with the Falcons before being traded in March, may want to prove that Atlanta made a mistake by letting him go.
The Falcons’ defense has been inconsistent this season, but one thing that has remained consistent is the play of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. After tearing his ACL midway through last season, Jarrett has been playing excellent football in his tenth year in the NFL.
Jarrett is the leader of this Falcons defense and knows the team cannot get too high or too low. Jarrett told reporters on Friday afternoon the team is preparing for both Ridder and Aidan O’Connell so they can be ready for whoever takes the field.
“We have to be ready for whoever they put on the field, whatever they’ve put on tape, especially since the coordinator change,” he said. “That’s all we can prepare for, and that’s all we’re kind of focused on right now, and just going out there and having a good showing, play physical, play hard, and improve from last week.”
Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowler, has posted 40 tackles, eight for loss, 12 quarterback hits, and two and a half sacks in 2024. He will be a problem for the Raiders’ interior offensive line.
The Raiders have yet to find consistency on offense, which is largely due to the inconsistency of the quarterback position. While many expect the Raiders to select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, Coach Antonio Pierce’s team has four games left to win as many as possible with the current roster.
The offensive coordinator change from Luke Getsy to Scott Turner has produced some results, but not the outcome the team hoped for when they made the switch. Turner can use these final three games to prove he deserves the full-time job.
The Falcons have been a dangerous team at times in 2024. The Raiders will hope they do not re-discover themselves against the Silver and Black.
