Finally the Raiders Finding Some Offseason Respect
The Las Vegas Raiders have a roster that is talented and very overlooked throughout the NFL. However, the best to don the Silver and Black are among the top players in the league.
A recent list by CBS Sports' Pete Prisco ranked the 100 best players in the league. Only three Raiders made the list, and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was ranked No. 1. Prisco formed the list based upon his own evaluations and from "some conversations with some league personnel."
The highest-ranked Raider was defensive end Maxx Crosby. Prisco praised Crosby's ability to "take over game", as well as his relentless play-style.
"[Crosby] had 14.5 sacks and was among the league leaders in pressures ... His relentless play should put him in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation again this season," Prisco wrote.
Last season, Crosby earned his third-consecutive 90-plus Pro Football Focus player grade. Crosby's 94 total PFF pressures was fourth in the league. Crosby finished fourth in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Wide receiver Davante Adams was ranked 26th on the list, falling nine spots from where he was ranked the previous season.
"He has 100 or more catches in four consecutive seasons, including 103 last season for a quarterback-troubled team," Prisco wrote. "His yards-per-catch number did go down from 15.2 to 11.1, but that was more a product of the quarterback play."
Despite blaming the quarterbacks, Prisco still punished the receiver. The three-time All-Pro managed 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns last season. A more solid quarterback situation this season should help Adams' numbers return to where they were before last season. Both options, Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew, are viable.
The Raiders' bolstered offense, with a key addition in tight end Brock Bowers, should only make Adams' life easier in 2024.
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, the Raiders' splash move of free agency, was ranked 78th.
"[Wilkins] is a disruptive inside player who signed with the Raiders after five impressive seasons with the Dolphins. He has the ability to pressure inside, while also being good against the run," Prisco wrote.
Wilkins had 65 tackles and a career-best nine sacks with the Dolphins. He also had 23 quarterback hits, the highest total of his career. Wilkins signed a $110 million deal in March. His presence on the Silver and Black's defensive front will elevate the entire defense.
