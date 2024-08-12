First Preseason Game Added Some Clarity for Raiders Coach Pierce
The Las Vegas Raiders’ first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings gave an idea of what to expect from the Silver and Black this upcoming season.
While training camp was telling, it is not as good of a measuring stick for a team as a preseason game. Although it is still the preseason, and few things can be determined so early in the season, the Raiders’ first preseason game was valuable as it was the first chance they had to compete against another team in any fashion, with the current roster and coaching staff.
Coach Antonio Pierce and the Raiders decided against scrimmaging other teams this offseason, making the team’s first preseason game a little more critical than usual. Pierce said he liked what he saw overall from the team.
"We had objectives for every unit,” Pierce said after the game. “Special teams, offense, defense, and team objectives. I thought in the first half, we did a pretty good job of hitting all those. I thought our special teams throughout the entire game were physical, they competed, effort. We had some explosive plays.
“Obviously, A.J. [Cole] boomed a couple balls, flipped the field for us. Daniel [Carlson] had a big-time field goal there that helped us as well. Three big returns there. We had a blocked field goal. So, a lot of good things on special teams. Offensively, when you look at the two quarterbacks and what they're able to do, both guys contributing and putting us in scoring positions. I thought our o-line did a good job in that first group of just really protecting the quarterback, getting off the rock like we talked about.”
Pierce and the Raiders have much to look forward to this upcoming season. However, they must first decide whether Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew II will be the team's starting quarterback this season. The team's first preseason game was the first step of many in what Pierce hopes will be a successful season.
The Raiders look to continue working toward improving on the second half of last season. Time will tell how valuable all of the team's changes this offseason really were.
