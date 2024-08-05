For Patrick Graham, Raiders Have a Special Historical Significance
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history.
With three Super Bowl victories and 30 Hall of Famers, the Silver and Black are well-known around the world, whether for their time in Las Vegas, Oakland, or Los Angeles.
Not only are the Raiders a historic football franchise, but former owner Al Davis was a barrier breaker in his time. Davis opened the door for Black coaches when he hired Art Shell as the first African-American head coach in the modern NFL. Davis also refused to play a preseason game in segregated Mobile, Ala., in the 1960s.
Upon learning about the franchise’s history, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham gained a new appreciation for the Raiders.
Graham joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush," and discussed what the franchise means to him.
“Growing up on the East Coast, I didn’t realize all the history with the Raiders and the history with Al Davis,” Graham said. “In terms of his role with integrating, in terms of African Americans in football, whether it’s all the HBCU players, his role in USC going to play Alabama, and they had Black players. That stuff, being a Black man in this country; my dad is from Tuskegee, Alabama, and there were a lot of Raiders fans down there in Tuskegee, Alabama; I didn’t understand why, and I got to see some of the history.”
Graham said as a Black man, being a part of that history with the Raiders is special.
“It’s not a specific thing, but it’s just the role that this organization had in that, and then Art Shell being the head coach, it is what it is; that’s huge, man," Graham said. "To be a part of it, I’ve been blessed with the different organizations I’ve been with. Again, a cornball from Waterbury, coached in New England, Miami Dolphins, Packers, Raiders, I mean, come on. It’s pretty cool.”
The Raiders have been at the forefront of some of the sport’s best moments, on and off the field. Championing diversity was one of those things, and Graham is appreciative of those who came before him.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Graham and Crosby.
