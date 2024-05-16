Former Raider Jermaine Eluemunor Comes to Raiders' Defense Against Chargers
With the NFL's 2024-25 schedule release on Wednesday, some teams took to social media and got creative with their upcoming season matchups.
The Los Angeles Chargers took a unique approach by assigning their 2024-25 opponents to Pop Tart flavors through a thread of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.
For the Las Vegas Raiders, one of the Chargers' division rivals, the Bolts used a fictional "garbage" flavor to represent the Raiders.
Awfully bold, considering how the two teams' last meeting went down.
Former Raider and now New York Giants offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor was sure to remind them of the contest.
He posted the following message:
"If I remember correctly last season The Raiders (Including Myself) beat that [a--] on National TV and put 63 up on y’all’s garbage team. We literally had a 350 pound Nose Tackle score on y’all like cmon lmfao."
The Raiders and Chargers last met at Allegiant Stadium in December when Las Vegas mangled Los Angeles 63-21. The Raiders' 63 points was the most scored in a single game in the franchise's history.
The nose tackle Eluemunor referred to was Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins, who took it to the house on a scoop and score. His touchdown was one of two defensive scores by Las Vegas. The second was Raiders cornerback Jack Jones' interception in the fourth quarter, which served as the Raiders' final points of the game.
While Eluemunor joined a new organization this offseason, it's clear he still has pride in his three-year stint as a Raider.
The Raiders' victory served as the final straw for new Raiders general manager Tom Telesco as general manager of the Chargers.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce and Telesco have since joked about the game.
At their introductory press conference back in January, Pierce said he mentioned it "right away."
"Told him I was going for 71," he said. "We were going to go for two."
Pierce said Telesco had been in the elevator when he saw Jones' interception to seal the 63 points.
"But we talked about it," Pierce said, "hashed it out, said, look, we'll do that now together going forward."
