Former Raiders Pro-Bowl Tight End Darren Waller Expected to Retire
After one season with the New York Giants, it seems former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller's professional career has come to an end.
According to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, Waller is expected to retire from the NFL and "is expected to make a decision before next week."
This would end an eight-year career for Waller, who spent the bulk of his career with the Silver and Black.
Waller was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He played two seasons in Baltimore before being suspended for the 2017 after failing a drug test for a second time.
Baltimore released Waller in the middle of the 2018 season.
The Raiders would sign the tight end, who went on to play four games for the club that season. The following year, Waller had a breakout campaign, recording 1,145 yards and three touchdowns on 90 receptions while starting all 16 games.
Waller then turned in a career campaign the next season, posting 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns on 107 receptions, which stands as a franchise record. He was named to the Pro Bowl for that season.
The expectations were quite high for Waller going into the 2021 season, but injuries would limit him to just 11 games.
Health continued to be a factor for Waller in 2022, his final season with Las Vegas, as he appeared in just nine games with a mere six starts. The Raiders would trade Waller to the New York Giants for a 2023 third-round pick last offseason. That third-round pick would become wide receiver Tre Tucker.
