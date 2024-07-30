Former Raiders TE Reveals Funny Crosby Practice Story
The Las Vegas Raiders have begun training camp, with early indications that the defense is dominating.
This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the Raiders’ defense was one of the best units in the league in the second half of the 2023 season. With improvements to that side of the ball, they could be one of the best in the league again.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby is making big plays in practice, as usual. Crosby is the type of player who gives his all on every single snap, and that appears to be what he is doing once again.
Former Raiders tight end Darren Waller joined Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush," to talk about life after football, his time with the Raiders, and much more.
Waller recalled a story about a time the team ran a play with Crosby on offense lined up as a tight end.
“Bro, that s--- was in, wasn’t it?” Waller said about that play actually being in the playbook. “We had that in. He would go out wide; he went up on Foster [Moreau] in the post-practice one-on-ones. That s--- was literally in the playbook.”
“I’m still mad to this day,” Crosby said about never getting to run the play. “I truly would bother him all the time. My first and second year, I’m like, ‘Coach, I’m telling you, I’m ready, just let me know. Let me know,’ He’s like, ‘You gotta at least get f---ing ten sacks first.’ I’m like, ‘Alright, f---.’ Once I got it, I’m like, ‘I’m ready.’ And we legitimately had plays installed for me to play tight end. Corner routes, all type of s---. That footage needs to be dropped. I still have it, but I don’t think Foster’s going to be too happy about it.”
Crosby revealed Josh McDaniels had plays in the playbook for Crosby to play tight end as well. He wants the opportunity to score a touchdown lined up as a tight end and said he would run routes with Derek Carr and his college teammate, Brogan Roback.
Maybe Crosby will get his opportunity this season.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Waller and Crosby.
