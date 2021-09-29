McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

The NFL announced today that the Las Vegas Raiders Gerald McCoy has been suspended without pay for the team's next six games.

Henderson, NV.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it.

Super-star defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.

The 2021 knee injury came after McCoy didn't play during the 2020 campaign due to a ruptured quad.

Today, the NFL made an announcement that, while undoubtedly disappointing for the pride of the Oklahoma Sooners, won't impact the Raiders. He is already on the injured reserve list.

Per the Raiders:

Gerald McCoy of the Las Vegas Raiders has been suspended without pay for the team's next six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. He will begin serving the suspension immediately while on the team's reserve/injured list.

With McCoy not expected to return this season, the punishment only impacts his compensation for six games.

McCoy humbly responded to the news via Twitter:

McCoy is highly respected not only in the Raiders locker room but among all parties in the NFL. There is very little doubt that this setback will not impact his reputation in the NFL.

