Getsy, O’Connell, Looking to Change the Narrative Surrounding the Raiders' Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders used the offseason to bolster many areas of the team.
Most of the additions were to the offensive side of the ball, which struggled to find chemistry together. The Raiders defense returns all of its starters from last season except for one player. The one player on the defensive side who is no longer with the team was replaced by one of the best defensive tackles in the National Football League.
Las Vegas’ defense is expected to be one of the best defenses in the league this season. The defense had already significantly improved throughout last season -- the recent addition of former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. The talented defense has given the new-look Raiders offense trouble so far in practices.
"Yeah, they've been good -- up and down a little bit for the offense,” said Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell. “Obviously, installing a new playbook, and so we've had some good days, we've had some not-so-good days, and I think a couple of weeks we kind of started slow at the beginning of the week, and then kind of picked it up. So, we're trying to be consistent, just like we would want to be in a game. But it's been fun to see the progression of our offense."
As the Raiders look to turn over a new leaf, O’Connell and the offense are replacing their outdated offense from last season with an offensive coordinator who understands how to NFL defenses from today. O’Connell is excited for the new Raiders’ offense to be unleashed this season.
While he feels like he is starting over somewhat, he noted how relieved he is to have his rookie season behind him.
"Yeah, I think it is a change because it's a new offense,” O’Connell said. “So, it's a little bit like starting over. But at the same time, it is my now second year in the NFL. I think all the extra rookie stuff I don't have to do anymore is really a weight off my shoulders. And so yeah, I definitely feel more comfortable. Like you said, it's obviously a competition, so I'm trying to put my best foot forward every day and do the best I can."
