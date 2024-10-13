Getsy's Creativity Will be Crucial For Raiders to Counter Steelers' Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot going on heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But the goal stays the same for them. The Raiders are focusing on playing good football on Sunday in front of Raider Nation.
Las Vegas is hoping for a spark from quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who was named the starter earlier this week. The Raiders' offense has not even been close to the standards they want it to be. And the Raiders, as a whole, have not put together a full 60-minute game.
It is going to be a challenge for this Raiders offense because the Steelers have a good and disciplined defense. A key for Las Vegas' offense to get going is going to be passing on first downs and not turning the ball over. If the Raiders could get positive yards on first down, it would open up other areas of the offense to be successful.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed how the Steelers will defend the Raiders' offense on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to load the box," Carpenter said. "Raiders are going to have to use the pass to set up the run. That is just the way it is going to have to be. If they can get to the creativity of Luke Getsy, they are going to be fine. And I think they will win the ball game. If they are not able to get to his creativity, I just do not see a way that they win. Because they are not going to run the football, the way the Steelers are going to start the game. They are going to have to move them out of the box. It is going to be a pass-to-run game. It comes down to that. Because of the roller coaster, I think you have to go with the Raiders here. We are going to find out.
This old-school football rivalry never disappoints. We can expect a hard-fought game by both teams. Both teams want to win this game, especially because they are both coming off losses.
