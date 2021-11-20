Raiders WR’s Need to Turn it Around on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders have not recorded a 100-yard receiver since week two.

The Las Vegas Raiders' mission is to get the wide receivers prepared for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

There’s no doubt about the talent the Raiders have on offense, but what has hurt the team the last couple of weeks is moving the ball downfield.

“I think I alluded to, when we put together the game plan we always go through as we are putting a game plan together, we're very aware of who the touches should be going to,” Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson said.

After dropping their last two games, it has shown the team needs to get back on track on airing the ball.

The Raiders have not had a 100-yard receiver since Week 2 when Henry Ruggs III recorded five catches for 113 yards and one touchdown.

Tight end Darren Waller is the other player to reach over 100 yards receiving this season, and he has had a tough time making plays, as teams try their hardest to defend him.

Yet as Waller continues to lead the team in targets (71), the only receiver close to him is Hunter Renfrow (69), but he hasn’t surpassed over 60 yards receiving in a single game this season.

Penalties, injuries, and off-the-field issues have stalled the offense.

“​​Our depth right now at wide receiver, if we can keep the legs fresh, really those guys that will be helpful,” Olsen added.

DeSean Jackson and Zay Jones, two speedy players who can contribute and provide the deep threat that has been missing since Ruggs’ departure, will continue to receive more opportunities over the next few weeks.

The receivers will need to take advantage of every play and help take away some of the pressure Waller has received, and return to the high explosive offense they once started the season with.

