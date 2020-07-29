Raiders Top Five Opponents by Position: Kickers, Punters

Who said kickers aren’t real football players, who said there isn’t much threat by the placekicking unit?

Not us, as we continue to look into the Raiders matchups this season, we couldn’t forget to mention the kicking squad.

The punters can pin you back inside the 20-yard line, making it difficult to move the ball upfield.

And kickers can end any comeback by scoring the game-winning field goal with seconds running off the clock.

The Raiders will have a decent matchup against kicking units this year. While many focus solely on offense and defense, a great punter and kicker can make a difference.

As we narrow down the top five punters and kickers for this season, the Raiders will be looking at players who can bring pressure to stop these guys from making an impact on the game.

Kick-off

At No.5, we have Broncos kicker Brandon McManus. While there are not many recognizable kickers around the league, McManus, a divisional rival, is no surprise for the Raiders. In 2019, McManus went 29-34 in field goals, fifth-most made. He would go 4-7 beyond 50 plus yards and connected on 25-26 extra-point attempts.

The Raiders will see him twice this year in week 10 and 17.

The next one up at No.4, Browns punter Jamie “The Scottish Hammer” Gillan. An undrafted free-agent came into the Browns organization and won the starting job at punter. As a rookie in 2019, Gillan averaged a 46.2 punt gross, tied for the 11th-best in the league. In week five against the Niners, he punted a career-long, 71-yarder, tied for the fourth-longest punt last season. Gillan received the honor of being named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September. The Raiders will see Gillan in their week eight matchup.

At No.3 on our list, Saints punter Thomas Morstead. The Raiders toughest matchup outside of their division has to be against the Saints. Morstead will be responsible for pushing back the Raiders as far back as he can. Along with Gillan, Morstead averaged a 46.2 punt gross average. His longest punt last season was a 64-yarder. Most impressive was his 34 punts inside the 20-yard line, which came as the 10th best in the league. With an already tough matchup on offense, the Raiders will have to worry about Morstead after stopping the third-down attack. In week two, the Raiders will host the Saints in their home opener in Las Vegas; this game should be exciting.

At No.2, Morstead teammate and Saints kicker Wil Lutz. Lutz comes in to add the finishing touches of Brees touchdown drives, diving 48-49 extra-point attempts, and second-most made extra points. In 2019, Lutz went 32-36 field goals made, third-most made field goals, and going 3-5 beyond 50 yards. At the end of the 2019 season, PFF graded Lutz with a 76.3, the fourth-highest graded kicker. Their week two matchup is going to be interesting.

At the top of all punters and kickers, this year is another divisional rival, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. We are ranking him No.1 for various reasons, Butker led the league with the most field goals made, going 34-38, only missing one under 49-yards. He would also go 3-6 beyond 50 yards or more. Butker will finish of Mahomes touchdown runs, going 45-48 extra-point attempts, third-most in the NFL. According to PFF, the Raider has to see the seventh-best kicker in the NFL in week 5 and 11.

Other notable kickers that missed the list this year are Panthers kicker Graham Gano, who is returning from injury and Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka, who’s career is settling down in Buffalo.

