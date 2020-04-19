Heath Adds to Cowboy Flavor in Vegas

by Tom LaMarre

Safety Jeff Heath became one of three former Dallas Cowboys to sign a free agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders recently, all of them following new defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, the former defensive coordinator for the Cowboys.

The 6-1, 212-pound Heath, who started at free safety the last three years for Dallas, said it was no coincidence that he joined tight end Jason Witten and defensive tackle Maliek Collins in Las Vegas.

“It felt right; I have a lot of familiarity with some of the coaches there,” Heath, who signed a two-year deal worth $8 million, said in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “(Raiders special teams) coach (Rich) Bisaccia was in Dallas with me for my first five years and Coach Marinelli was there too, and I’ve been with him the whole time I was in Dallas.

“I just got a really good feeling talking to Coach (Jon) Gruden and (General Manager Mike) Mayock, obviously Coach Rich and Coach Marinelli, all those guys. A lot of familiarity. It’s going to be fun being a part of something new being the first year in (Las) Vegas, so it all kind of went into that decision.”

The 28-year-old Heath, who signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley State in 2013, made 345 tackles and eighth interceptions, broke up 24 passes, forced five fumbles and recovered in his seven seasons with Dallas.

In his three seasons as a starter, he made 219 total tackles including 11 for losses, 17 passes defensed, four interceptions and forced three fumbles.

“My expectations are really how they’ve been my entire career,” said Heath, who missed three games last season because of a left shoulder injury. “I’m expecting to go in and compete and try to earn everything I get.

“I’m going to help the team with whatever and in whatever capacity they need me. I’m just going in with the expectation of working hard and building relationships with some new guys and some new coaches, and trying to build a good team and win some games.”

With the Raiders, Heath is expected to compete with Erik Harris and Damarious Randall for the starting spot at free safety.