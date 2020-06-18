RaiderMaven
Henry Ruggs, "Having a Big Impact" on Raiders

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Sports Illustrated has trumpeted the selection of Henry Ruggs III every since the Raiders picked him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Now one of the best to play his position and now an analyst for NFL Network in Nate Burleson is echoing our praise.

"I am going with the Raiders new wide receiver Henry Ruggs III. If you think about the impact that Tyreek Hill has had on the Chiefs, he is just a special player," Burleson said. "You can't coach speed.  

"In the six years that Derek Carr has been in the league, he has eleven, eleven passes for over 50= yards for a TD (Touchdown). That is pretty wild. He should double that, this year with Tyrell Williams, Darren Waller, and now Henry Ruggs."

But Burleson was not done. He added, "And here is the thing. He had an 87-yard TD to Amari Cooper, back when Cooper was still on the Raiders. I guarantee that Henry Ruggs has a 90+ yard TD this season. I got Henry Ruggs, making a big impact." 

Do you agree with Raider Maven and Burleson?  Is Ruggs the threat that Derek Carr needs to get this silver and black offense rolling?  Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

