Raiders Greg Olson Expects Henry Ruggs to Stretch the Field

Henderson, Nev. -- Greg Olson knew last year that each week when he sat down with Jon Gruden, it was a M*A*S*H* unit held together by scotch tape.

Heading into 2020, they needed depth and weapons. Josh Jacobs and Derek Carr played admirably considering the circumstances, but there was only so much they could do even for them.

That is why the Raiders jumped at the opportunity to pick Henry Ruggs III out of Alameda in the first round. They picked him because, as the fasted player in the draft, they knew with his blazing speed and soft hands he was perfect.

So how much did his ability to open up the field play into the Raiders thinking? Olson addressed it.

“Greatly. Obviously, that was the reason why the No. 1 reason why we drafted him was the speed factor. That’s something we haven’t had around here. I know the owner Mark [Davis] has mentioned that, looking for that next Cliff Branch out there at the wide receiver position. We were really fortunate, we were glad that he was there. He has not disappointed.”

