Jon Gruden, Henry Ruggs Talk Derek Carr's Offseason Workouts

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders had an exciting offseason. They transitioned to Las Vegas from Oakland, but the COVID-19 pandemic turned the football portion of their schedule upside down.

With limited time to spend with the players, there could have easily been a void in leadership. Quarterback Derek Carr immediately stepped in. 

Carr organized and orchestrated offseason workouts in and around Henderson and Las Vegas at local parks. The players gathered for workouts and spent time together building camaraderie and working out when they couldn't gather at the team facility.

Coach Gruden said of Carr's workouts, "I didn't have anything to do with it. I don't know anything about the workouts. I just saw other teams doing it, so I'm sure Derek did the same thing. But it's a credit to Carr. It's a credit to his passion for the game, his will to win, and his leadership; but I don't know much about it."

But Gruden's praise isn't as important as others. The player's thoughts are critical. First-round draft pick Henry Ruggs was grateful. "I got a lot. Got ahead on the playbook. I kind of was ahead on the install. That way when you got out on the field and actually did it does help besides just thinking about it and actually work it out."

It is too early to tell if the extra work equates to extra wins. But in the crazy world of 2020, we know it didn't hurt.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

