Best, Worst-Case Scenarios for Henry Ruggs III

When the Raiders drafted Henry Ruggs III, it didn’t take much thinking to know what the team would have in store for the explosive rookie. Owner Mark Davis had dreamed about it for months after all.

Ruggs will ideally fulfill the role that Antonio Brown was supposed to fill last season, that being the explosive x-receiver who can take the top off the defense and open up the whole offense. His 4.27 40 speed should enable him to be able to separate at all levels of the field.

There is, of course, as with any high-profile player, potential to disappoint. That’s what NFL.com looks at in a recent article detailing the best and worst-case scenarios for “notable offensive NFL rookies.”

Ruggs, of course, is one of the players looked at on the list. His best case is that it’s emerging as “a deep threat for Derek Carr and also providing big plays in the return game.”

It wouldn’t be just catching either. The article says too that it would be best if the Raiders “find creative ways to get the ball in his hands (fly sweeps, reverses, etc.),” and that “his presence creates more space for Josh Jacobs to run the ball.”

It’s hard to think of how anything else could be the best-case scenario for Ruggs this year compared to all that. However, that’s the ideal world for Raiders fans. In the real world, things can go wrong, hence why there’s a worst-case scenario.

That same scenario predicts that Ruggs would have “his share of splash plays, but the volume of touches is very limited.” It at least doesn’t say that he wouldn’t be a benefit, but that “his stats [wouldn’t] jump off the page.”

There’s usually an adjustment period for most rookies in their first year and maybe even their first couple of years. Ruggs is likely to struggle at times early, but that’s ok. He’s a rookie after all, but still an incredibly gifted one.

If he can put up the projected stat line that the article had for him as 44 catches for 800 yards and six touchdowns, he would have already surpassed last season’s leading wideout production. It’s an optimistic but still realistic look because the Raiders need him to be a top guy now, so he should have plenty of chances.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter