Raiders Henry Ruggs Addresses Offseason Injury

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev -- When the Las Vegas Raiders selected Henry Ruggs out of Alabama in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, there was excitement in the Raider Nation.

Ruggs has blazing speed, a fantastic work ethic, and a love for the game that matches what Al Davis coveted in his Raiders. He was a perfect fit. But he was slowed by an offseason injury that sent panic throughout the Silver and Black.

With trading camp underway, he addressed that injury. "I, unfortunately, had a mishap with my leg, so I wasn't able to get in as many as I wanted to. I was here for two weeks at separate times. I got in when I could and when I couldn't workout I came and tagged along and watched."

But have no fear. As Raider Maven reported weeks ago, Ruggs is in camp and 100% healthy. More importantly, he is looking forward to a 2020 campaign on a loaded Raiders team with their eyes on the playoffs.

If the Raiders reach those expectations, a healthy Ruggs is a key cog in that wheel.  With no residual concern from the injury, Raiders fans can go back to dreaming big, with the Alabama speedster squarely in their hearts.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

I'm glad hes healthy I like this guy

