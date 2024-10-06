How Does Raiders' Run Game Work Without White?
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) are without starting running back Zamir White for Sunday's road matchup with the Denver Broncos (2-2). He suffered a groin injury earlier in the week and is a big miss for a team that is still trying to establish a strong ground game.
It will be up to second and third-string running backs Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah to take a majority of the carries against a talented Broncos defense that is 12th best in the NFL in opponent rushing yards per game (110.5).
The pair spent three years together in Minnesota from 2019-'21 backing up all-pro rusher, Dalvin Cook. They have assumed a similar role this year behind White and will be counted on this week to develop a serviceable rush attack that allows the passing game to unfold.
Mattison showed his ability to pick up quality chunk yardage as the team's leading rusher last week against the Cleveland Browns. He finished with 60 yards on just five carries. He was acquired through free agency back in March from the Vikings and has been a steady second back since.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said earlier this week that Mattison deserved a heavier diet of carries after his performance against the Browns. It's quite ironic that he will be the go-to guy to run the football on Sunday.
“I practice, I prepare, mentally, physically the same way every single week,” Mattison said on Friday. “I've done so all my career, had some great mentorship that let me know ‘prepare like you're the starter every single time’. Since college, I've had that mentality, so for me, nothing changes, just go in there and make sure whatever capacity that it is, I'm just giving them my all, just trying help the team win.”
Abdullah is in his 12th season and third year with the Raiders. He has received just two carries through four games as he is the third option in the backfield but his touches will heavily increase this week as he steps into a larger role.
The 31-year-old has just six rushing touchdowns in his career but eight receiving. Do not be surprised if the Raiders utilize Abdullah in the passing game on a few wheel and flat routes. His versatility is a major plus for a team that needs another solid performance from its running backs.
Counter to the running back position, the Raiders found ways to incorporate wide receivers into the running offense as DJ Turner and Tre Tucker both scored last week on rushes from some form of a jet sweep. This will likely be the case again this week when they get the right look from Denver's defense.
White will hopefully miss just one week with the groin injury, but depending on what is shown against Denver will determine the sense of urgency that the Raiders will have when bringing back their starting back.
