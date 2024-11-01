How Georgia Star Fits with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are having a rough season that is causing several members of Raider Nation to give up on the year.
The Raiders are 2-6 and have lost four straight games, seemingly with no end in sight. Coach Antonio Pierce’s first year as full-time head has not gone the way the team planned.
While Pierce and the players on the team will not give up on the season, many Raiders fans are ready to think about what comes next for the Silver and Black.
These next nine games will feel long for Raiders fans, as the offseason that awaits should be exciting. At the top of the offseason list for the Raiders will be finding their next franchise quarterback.
That will likely come in the 2025 NFL Draft, whether in the first or seventh round. The Raiders need to add young talent.
One quarterback they could consider is Georgia’s Carson Beck. From the minute he stepped on campus in Athens, Beck has been nothing but a winner.
In three seasons as a starter, Beck is 26-2. He has completed 69 percent of his passes for 6,420 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.
Beck is one of the tallest quarterbacks in this draft class, at 6 foot-4 and 215 pounds. He is a tall, skinny quarterback who can move well in the pocket.
Beck has one of the best arm talents in the class. He is a pure thrower who can drive and layer throws. He has an elite IQ and can run an offense at a high level.
While Beck is not the most mobile quarterback, he is capable of making plays with his legs. The Raiders would not run many run-pass options with him, but Beck can scramble and pick up first downs.
Beck would certainly like to throw to his old college teammate, tight end Brock Bowers, again. Beck and Bowers formed one of the top quarterback-receiver duos in college football over the last few seasons.
Raiders fans would enjoy seeing Beck throw to Bowers again, this time in a Silver and Black uniform. It worked at a high level in college and could work again in the pros.
If the Raiders wait until the second or third round to take a quarterback, Beck could be a viable option.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.