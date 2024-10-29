How Jalen Milroe Fits with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders should be heavily involved in finding a quarterback next offseason.
Their plan to have Gardner Minshew II compete with Aidan O’Connell for the starting job has not produced the results Coach Antonio Pierce had hoped for. The Raiders are 2-6, and the offense has not produced.
Many Raiders fans have given up caring about the 2024 season. They have turned their attention to the offseason, where lots of cap space and an expected top 2025 NFL Draft selection await.
Several quarterbacks could be available at the top of the draft class. If the Raiders decide to go that route, they will have to identify which player is the right fit for their team.
One of those quarterbacks could be Alabama star Jalen Milroe. The electric young gunslinger could bring back excitement to the Raiders’ offense.
Milroe has completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 1,937 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions this season. He helped lead the Crimson Tide to blow out the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, throwing for 215 yards and rushing for a touchdown in a 34-0 victory.
Milroe is an intriguing prospect. He has improved every year at Alabama, improving his field-processing and knowing when to stand in the pocket and make a throw.
Milroe still has work to do in that category, but his improvement should make general managers comfortable enough to take him in the first round. He could be a developmental project, but he has the tools to be a good starter.
Milroe has a strong arm and is a serious threat to run. This season, he has rushed for 380 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is an electric runner with real speed that the Raiders could utilize.
He is unafraid to push the ball down the field, which the Raiders’ weapons would enjoy. The Raiders must surround him with more weapons than just tight end Brock Bowers. If they do that, Milroe should be fine.
The Raiders need to find a spark for their offense. It likely will not come this season, so thinking about the future could be the right idea.
Will the Raiders make Milroe their next franchise quarterback?
