How Last Week Helped Raiders in Week 4, Going Forward
What happened to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 was just unacceptable. A lot of questions needed to be answered. And even more concerning was how they would perform in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns.
The Raiders were already without defensive end Malcolm Koonce and safety Marcus Epps. The injuries kept getting worse heading into Sunday as wide receiver Davante Adams got hurt at practice last week and defensive end Maxx Crosby was ruled out as well with an ankle injury he had been dealing with.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce challenged his players to step up and play better in Week 4. Without their star players, the rest of this Raiders team knew they had to play together and trust one another..
It was a hard week of practice for the Raiders, but on Sunday, that all paid off. Las Vegas was in a dogfight versus the Browns in Allegiant Stadium, and it came out on top. "Just Win Baby" was the definition of Sunday's game, and that is exactly what this Raiders team did.
They faced heavy criticism all week, and they knew they had to respond. No coach or player made an excuse. They all knew they had to be better and no one pointed fingers.
They all just got back up, went to work and came out on top. The Raiders defeated the Browns, 20-16, and improved their record to 2-2 in the season's first quarter.
"Hats off to our coaching staff," Pierce said after the team's 20-16 victory on Sunday. "Give all credit to the players. Stepping up. We put them in a lot of different roles today. But when you have that many young guys, first, and second-year players, guys that just strictly play special teams, step up and have an impact on the game to help us win. ... That is a building block for us going forward. ... We had this opportunity. Two weeks ago, after the Baltimore win. ... just trying to build that winning consistency, winning stamina. Every week, not riding a roller coaster. But we are going to take this and enjoy this for 24 hours because it is hard to get in the National Football League. Our home crowd was outstanding. ... They helped us out.
