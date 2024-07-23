How Many Games Will the Raiders Give Their Quarterback to Decide if Change is Needed?
The Las Vegas Raiders have officially kicked off training camp in Costa Mesa, California. All eyes will be on the quarterback battle going on between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II.
This is a battle that will not be easy for both quarterbacks, or for the Raiders' coaching staff. Both quarterbacks bring a lot to like to the table. Both are very respected from their teammates and both are going to battle it out.
Whoever wins the battle and is the Week 1 starter, the Raiders will still have to decide how many games to give the starting quarterback before declaring them the permanent starter.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Attorney Jonathan Schopp discussed the decision the Raiders have to make after they find out who is their starting quarterback in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I am curious what the Raiders quarterback situation is when they are on the plane Sunday night on October 6 when they are coming back from Denver," Schopp said. "That will be a line in the sand to consider making an adjustment if ones need to be made. So, now let us take a look at the first five games. It is really a little part of the season that is very important. You could even argue the first two out of the three.
"We know the opener is tremendous with the Chargers. That is probably more of a must-win for the Raiders than the Chargers. The second game is at Baltimore, it is really unlikely that the Raiders are going to get that one. The Panthers is a must-win. And then you got the two swing games, Browns, and Broncos... When you look at the way the season shapes up, what is going on that plane back from the Bronco game. If Aidan O'Connell is that guy that ends up starting, that is the point where you are going to find out if there is possibly going to be a change."
