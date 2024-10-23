How Much More Can This Raiders Defense Take From Offensive Woes?
Once again, the Las Vegas Raiders' defense did everything it could to give the offense and the team a chance to win in Week 7. When will it be enough for this defense to go after the offense?
When a defense allows just 13 points, that should be enough for a team to win a game in the NFL.
Even with multiple injuries, this Raiders' defense has been good. It has played together and has had multiple players stepping up and making this unit keep on rolling.
The defense forced a turnover when linebacker Robert Spillane deflected the ball in the air, and cornerback Nate Hobbs picked it off and put the Raiders inside the red zone.
The Raiders' offense could not take advantage of the turnover and had to settle for a field goal. The Raiders had five field goals on the day.
They had multiple opportunities to win this game. But once again, they fell short at the end.
"If I had the answers, I would gladly put them out there," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby after Sunday's loss. "It is just attention to details across the board."
Crosby and the defense continue to keep the Raiders in games.
"I mean, I felt overall, we played pretty solid," Crosby said. "Defensively, think we could improve on, but overall, I think the effort was there. We played our butt off, I know that. We just got to play better as a team. It is the ultimate team sport, and we got to find ways to win.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce will be challenged to keep this team float before things get even worse for the Raiders.
"I feel like we have a close group," Crosby said. "We just have to find ways to play better ball. Take care of the football. Take the ball away more. Just continue improving. That is all we can do. There are a lot of things. We just have to get better as a team."
The bright spot for the Raiders offense continues to be rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who posted 93 yards on 10 receptions in the loss.
"He is a stud," Crosby said. "He has been since the day he got here. He has been quiet, confident, and just a baller. He is already one of the better tight ends in the league I think. He catches everything. Runs through tackles. Makes people miss. He is the complete package. Love he is on the team.
