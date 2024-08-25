How Much Will Raiders Consider Preseason When Deciding Roster?
The preseason is over for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Now, Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco must make tough decisions. This Tuesday, they must reduce the roster to 53 players.
There are obvious roster players, like Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby, who do not need to worry about that day, but there are also players who will sweat whether or not they will make the roster.
The preseason is a chance for roster hopefuls to prove their worth and give themselves an opportunity to earn a spot with the Silver and Black.
How strongly will Pierce and Telesco consider how some players performed in the preseason when deciding on their final roster? And what do they weigh that against?
The Raiders had a few roster hopefuls play great football during this preseason. Some players, like wide receivers DJ Turner and Kristian Wilkerson, could have earned spots on the roster with their performances.
Las Vegas’ top three receivers are set, but it is wide open for any of their others after that. With that being the case, Turner and Wilkerson could factor in as depth pieces.
Often, preseason stars can end up as quality depth, which could be the case with the Raiders’ two standout preseason receivers.
What about a player like Tyreik McAllister? The former CFL running back showed his value on special teams with an 81-yard punt return touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night.
Showing special teams value is a great way to make a roster. However, Pierce and Telesco must decide if one game in the preseason is enough to translate to the regular season.
Players must also perform well in practice. Pierce always demands intensity from his players so they cannot slack, even in a practice setting. If these players practice hard and play well in games, they have a better shot at making the team.
Roster cut-down day is a tough time for coaches, front offices, and especially players. For some, it is the last time they will put on a helmet.
Pierce and Telesco must evaluate many factors when deciding on the final roster. They only have one shot at getting it right, so they must make their decisions carefully.
