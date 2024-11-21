How Raider Free Agents Have Performed Thus Far
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in four new players this offseason to help out the team in hopes of chasing down the AFC West division. Safe to say that the Raiders were out of it even before their six-game losing streak, given the Kansas City Chiefs started their season 9-0.
Here is how the newest Raiders have faired this season.
The big splash in the offseason was bringing in quarterback Gardner Minshew II. Minshew signed a two-year $25 million deal with the Raiders after his short tenure with the Colts. Minshew's first year in Las Vegas has been rocky to say the least, having been benched more than once so far this season.
In the nine games Minshew has played, he has recorded 178 completions in 264 attempts, giving him a 67.4% completion rate. Minshew has also thrown for 1,783 yards, has eight touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 39.1.
While the Raiders haven't gotten the same type of production from Minshew as he had with the Colts, he has been a veteran presence in the locker room. Another veteran free agent who brought his talents to Las Vegas in running back Alexander Mattison.
Mattison signed a one-year deal with the Raiders worth $2 million, and Mattison has put up some good numbers so far for the Raiders.
Mattison has played ten games for the Raiders this season and has put up 320 rushing yards, which leads the team, and has scored three rushing touchdowns, all in 97 carries. Mattison poses the question of return for next season, given the production he's provided on the one-year deal.
The Raiders signed tight end Harrison Bryant to a one-year $3.25 million deal back in March. Bryant has played in eight games for the Raiders and has nine receptions that have, in total, gone for 86 yards.
Bryant has been overshadowed by the production of rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who leads the team in receiving yards with 706. Bryant's Raider career may be short-lived due to the production the team has seen from the rookie.
Lastly, the Raiders signed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a healthy, four-year $110 million deal that runs through the 2027 season. The signing has yet to pan out for the Raiders, given Wilkins has only played in five games for the team and hasn't touched the field since early October.
In the games he has played, Wilkins has put up 17 total tackles, 11 of them being solos, two sacks, and two stuffs. Wilkins has been a player the Raiders defense has missed during this long stretch of the season where they haven't seen much success.
After going 8-9 last season, this season has been a major step back in production for the Raiders, with a few players shining through the dark for this team. The Raiders are in contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.