How Raiders Offense Stacks Up vs. AFC West Defenses
The Las Vegas Raiders made some improvements to the offensive side of the ball this offseason, and now, they are looking to return to the postseason.
The Raiders held a quarterback competition between Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O’Connell throughout training camp, with Minshew coming out on top.
Minshew has big-play ability and excellent improvisation skills, which could benefit the Raiders’ excellent pass-catcher group.
As the Raiders try to remain competitive in the AFC West, having an improved offense should help them fight for a Wild Card spot.
The AFC West features some tough, talented defenses. Let’s take a closer look at each defense and how the Raiders could handle them.
Starting with the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders’ arch-rival boasts one of the best defenses in the league.
Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones is one of the best players at his position and should cause more problems for the Raiders’ offensive line. The Chiefs also have excellent pass rushers, like George Karlaftis.
While their defense is young, several talented players, including Trent McDuffie at cornerback, are on the team. The Raiders should try to exploit that youth with their experienced skill players.
The Los Angeles Chargers have a new defensive coordinator in Jesse Minter, who engineered an elite defense with the Michigan Wolverines. However, the Chargers lack many elite defensive pieces outside of Joey Bosa, Derwin James Jr., and former Raider Khalil Mack.
There are a few intriguing players, like Asante Samuel Jr. and Alohi Gilman, but Minter has work to do to make this a formidable unit. The Raiders will be competitive with the Chargers again this season.
The Denver Broncos have Vance Joseph running the show for their defense, and outside of a 70-point explosion allowed against the Miami Dolphins, they had a solid defensive season.
They lost Justin Simmons at safety, but Patrick Surtain II should hold down the secondary as one of the top cornerbacks in the league. They have an underrated linebacker group with Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell, so the Raiders must be mindful of them.
The Raiders have had lots of success against the Broncos in recent years, but this is a solid defensive squad they will face. Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy will need to get in his bag and call a great game to beat them.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.