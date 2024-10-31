How Raiders' Pierce Can Improve His Team
The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in their last game before their bye week. This could be the last game before we see some major changes with the Raiders coaching staff.
This season has been a nightmare for the Raiders' offense. They have not found their footing at all and are looking at a 2-7 record heading into the bye week.
As Raider Nation watches every week, they hope to see a better performance from the offense than the week before. But it either looks the same or worse.
This has to be a concern for Raiders coach Antonio Pierce. He will need to show that this offense could change in the second half of the season.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how Pierce could improve his team on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"First one is, I would do a thorough assessment after this week on my offensive staff," Carpenter said. "I would lean on Joe Philbin and Marvin Lewis. Get their input and Tom Coughlin. I would do great analysis, and I would make some decisions. Second of all, if I were AP, I would make it very clear to my offensive staff exactly what I wanted. If they do not want to do what he wants, then I would ask them to coach somewhere else.
" ... I would bring Patrick Graham in and say, 'I want you to watch the film of our offense. I want you to watch it when it is good, and I want you to watch it when it sucks. Tell me as a defensive coach, what are your opinions?' You got Patrick Graham who, in my opinion, should be a head coach in this league. What he has done with the defense is phenomenal. ... This offense is very successful at times and then withers. It withers after the script. It withers with a lot of reasons. ... I would not touch the defense. I would not teach special teams.
" ... Then, I would look at my roster. Who on my roster fits what I want to do? I think there are a lot of other intangibles that I do not want to get into."
