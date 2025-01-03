How Raiders, Pierce Want to Finish Season Against Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders' long, disappointing season is one game away from ending. This season started on the wrong foot and did not improve until it was too late.
Las Vegas' season has been a slow burn for everyone involved. The Raiders were confident this season would go much differently than last season. However, the opposite happened after the Raiders' roster was snakebitten early and often, as nearly half their defense suffered a significant injury within the first few weeks of the season.
Much like last season, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce has emphasized the importance of finishing the season strong for reasons that benefits the teams and players individually.
If every player does his job correctly most of the time, the Raiders generally play solid football. However, that has yet to happen many times this season, as the Raiders' 4-12 record proves.
Pierce noted his message to the team over the past week, with a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Pierce and the Raiders aim to finish this season on a high after a midseason, 10-game losing streak left a bad taste in everybody's mouth.
"Yeah, really preached it,” Pierce said. “Really go back to last year, it was kind of the same message. You want to see your team - the arrow pointing up and getting there, regardless of injuries and who's playing. And I think, really for us, so many young guys playing, just as counts to keep seeing the growth.
"Like [Thomas] Harper last week and watching him play, and again, we talked about a lot of our young offensive players and some D-linemen, just watching the constant growth and just everything we talked about a complete game from all three phases last week, and want to continue that on back to back weeks."
Whether or not the Raiders should try their best to win this game will be debated for years to come. However, winning is never a bad thing in a league where no win is a guarantee.
Regardless, the Raiders must figure out many things from the top down this offseason. Time will tell what they decide to do.
