How Raiders RB Zamir White is Feeling Going into Week 4
If the Las Vegas Raiders want to make any noise this season and get the offense going, they need to improve their run game. So far this season, the offense, especially the run game, has not been the same as last season.
The Raiders came into the season wanting to run the ball. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce made it clear that he wants this Raider team to be a run-first team. For the first three weeks of the season, the Raiders have tried to run the ball, but it has not been successful at all. They want to run the ball to set up the pass, but if the run game stays the same, it gives them no option but to pass the ball first and set up the run game second.
After Antonio Pierce took over as the Raiders head coach in the second half of last season, Raiders starting running back Zamir White was one of the best in the league. This season, that has not been the case. Las Vegas' running game is one of the worst in the league.
Going into Week 4, the Raiders will try different things to get this run game going.
"I am feeling great. My body feels good," White told our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. "Feel smooth. Just the next game. Move on from the rest of them. Next game up. That is the pass, move on. They are physical. The backers, safeties, they are all coming downhill. The linebackers are some big guys. So yeah, we got to be ready for them guys. Just another day at work. Just go out there and play my hardest and block, run the ball, catch the ball, whatever my team needs me to do. Today was hot for one. It was hot, it was fast. Hot, fast, and physical but fun at the same time because we get after it. So pretty fun. That same night we wanted to play the game over. ... We have to wait for the next game and just learn from it and just move on from it."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.