How Raiders Tight Ends Will Help Them Become More Explosive
The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense struggled to execute explosive plays last season consistently. This led to the offense stalling out on many drives throughout the season, leaving valuable points on the field in more than a couple of close losses. The Raiders enter this season with a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Rich Scangarello.
Coach Scangarello recently explained how the Raiders drafting tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th pick in the NFL Draft to pair with tight end Michael Mayer gives the Raiders a chance to be more explosive. Coach Scangarello says Tight Ends Coach Luke Steckel can bring out the best in the position group.
“In my opinion, I love having great tight ends to do [become more explosive.] And I say that, my experience and Luke's experience we're kind of similar paths and beliefs,” Scangarello said. “That's why I'm excited to work with him and being around him. I've heard this from a lot of people in the league. He's one of the best minds I've been around. He's a very good teacher, so he knows how to bring out the best in guys.”
Coach Scangarello says he and Steckel’s time with other teams have helped prepare them for whats to come in Las Vegas.
“My experience in San Francisco is you have these guys that are critical chess pieces, like [Kyle] Juszczyk, 44, and [George] Kittle, and these guys that you move around, and they're chess pieces to create matchups, one-on-ones for both them and you're wideouts, and to be aggressive running the ball and being able to attack people aggressively with explosives off of that and be dominant on first and second down,” Scangarello said.
“And I think that's been San Francisco. That's the experience Luke had in Green Bay. And you look at the teams at the top that do that well, the Green Bay's, the Niners, the Rams. They're our family, and I think that we have an opportunity to try and build something like that. It won't be easy; there will be bumps in the road, but I think we can trend that way with the types of players we have and make it come alive.”
