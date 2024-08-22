How Spillane Can Build on Last Season for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the biggest steals in the 2023 free agency period when they signed linebacker Robert Spillane to a two-year, $7-million contract.
On a bargain contract, Spillane gave the Raiders more than bargain play. He had the best season of his career with 148 total tackles, seven for loss, four quarterback hits, three interceptions, a forced fumble, and three and a half sacks.
Coach Antonio Pierce should feel comfortable with Spillane leading the way and wearing the Green Dot with the Silver and Black.
Spillane has another year left on his contract. If he plays to a similar level as last season, he could be in line for a big contract extension from the team.
So, how can Spillane build on – and improve – from his 2023 season?
It starts with improving in coverage. Spillane is undersized and lacks athleticism for the position, but he does a solid job of holding his own.
According to Pro Football Focus, Spillane's 59.0 coverage grade ranked 53rd among all linebackers. His contemporary, Divine Deablo, ranked 45th.
If Spillane can bring that number up to a league-average level, he would become one of the top linebackers in the league, and it would elevate the rest of the defense, too.
In 2023, Spillane was a tackling machine. If there was a play to be made on the football, Spillane made it.
There needs to be more of that in 2023. The Raiders run defense has struggled throughout the preseason, even with the starters playing meaningful snaps.
That falls on Spillane, who has a chance to be a captain in 2024. He was one of the engines of the defense last season and proved he should be that again.
Because of this, the Raiders will turn to Spillane to turn the defense in the right direction when things are not going well.
Spillane is one of the most important players on the Raiders. He came to the team last season with low expectations and delivered borderline Pro Bowl play to a team that needed a defensive spark.
Spillane still has room to grow as he enters his second season with the Raiders. If he does, the whole team will be better for it.
