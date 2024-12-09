How the Raiders' Competitive Fire Returned Despite Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders are now 2-11 after a 28-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their ninth consecutive defeat.
This has been the worst season for the Silver and Black in a long, long time. If the Raiders lose out, they will finish 2-15, which would be their worst season since 1962, when they finished 1-13.
Coach Antonio Pierce expected to carry last season’s momentum into this season, but that has not been the case. The Raiders' lack of victories has many fans questioning whether Pierce is the right man for the job.
Despite this loss, the Raiders looked like the team they hoped to be coming into the season. There was a competitive fire with this group not seen since their victory against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.
The game was much closer than the final score would indicate. If not for a few self-inflicted wounds, the Raiders could have taken the lead at many points. The Raiders were driving the ball on their first drive of the third quarter, but an Aidan O’Connell interception ended any chance they had.
The most notable part of this game was how well the defense played. The Buccaneers have an excellent offense, but the Raiders held them in check for much of the game. Baker Mayfield threw two interceptions, lost a fumble, and was sacked four times.
The whole team was flying around and playing with confidence, something we saw with last year’s Raiders team when Pierce took over as the interim coach.
Was this game a return to simplicity for Pierce and his team?
They may have been trying to do too much over the last nine weeks, so it’s possible Pierce told the team to just play within itself.
Fans may not care that the team was playing more confidently if they lose, but it could quiet any talk that Pierce is not the answer for the Raiders. The Bucs are playing great football right now, and the Raiders gave themselves a chance to beat them.
Fans may want the team to lose for a higher draft pick, but the team will not do that. They have a few potentially winnable games to close the season, so the Raiders may not end the year with just two wins.
The team's performance against the Bucs should encourage fans that this team is not far from its potential. Despite a loss, there is a slight silver lining.
