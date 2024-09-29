How the Raiders Prepare to Play Without Multiple Starters
The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Cleveland Browns at home, as both teams will be without multiple starters.
Although both teams will be without starters, the Raiders will arguably be missing more critical starters than the Browns. The Raiders will be without All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and veteran defensive lineman Maxx Crosby, among other players.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said he keeps his team prepared for situations like the one the Silver and Black face on Sunday by ensuring reserve players get ample repetitions in practice. Pierce credited the team’s position coaches with helping him do so.
"I think, obviously, the Davante [Adams] one that just happened, that's more recent, but you do have a lot of reps in practice where you give a player a rep or two that maybe Davante doesn't be in on that series or on that play in particular," Pierce said. "So, I think that is an example.
“I think [Raiders wide receivers coach] Edgar Bennett and a lot of our coaches do a good job of keeping the players next to them. You hear this word, especially in training camp, but those mental reps, we do a lot of things developmental throughout the practice to give guys opportunities."
Pierce noted that the Raiders also use their scout team to give younger players and other players who do not play as much extra repetitions. Pierce said every little bit helps when it comes to development.
“Our scout team is not a ‘look’ team,” Pierce said. “We actually compete, and we try to mirror as best we can to what the defense our offense wants us to give but staying within our technique and scheme. So, there's a lot of teaching that goes on throughout.
“A big part of our early morning portions in the morning is getting our developmental group, or guys are not active, or on the practice squad, opportunities to get with the coaches and get more coached up, right? So, we do a good job of that. So, we'll see what happens come Sunday. But we really feel, giving these guys the last 12 hours and now today and tomorrow to get ready for the game."
